Sofronio Vasquez & Michael Bublé React to 'The Voice' Season 26 Win! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Sofronio Vasquez was crowned the winner of “The Voice” Season 26 on Tuesday night.

“Extra” caught up with Vasquez and his coach Michael Bublé after their triumph!

Sofronio recalled the “magical” moment when his name was called, saying, “I really didn’t think, ever in my life, that this moment would exist and would ever happen… It was a blessing.”

Vasquez admitted it was “nerve-racking” while he waited for the winner to be announced.

Sofronio said he was was “most proud” to be on Team Bublé, saying, “I really feel like we represented different kinds of genres and… working with an exceptional Michael Bublé, he knows what he’s doing.”

He went on, “My last two songs, I was very unsure of what I’m going to sing. I just put the trust in him, and he told me things that I would never ever share to everyone. I would keep it to myself because it’s so precious and it worked out very well and I am here.”

Michael also spoke about always choosing difficult songs for Sofronio because he knew his artist could do it. He commented, “We started off, there’s a lot of old-school stuff because I knew he could sing it… We really wanted to do something the audience would love, and then at the end, I wanted to show them that he could be a contemporary singer, that he could do the most modern stuff.”

“We loved picking female songs, Sia songs, because I knew that it would be unexpected,” Bublé added. “I knew there would be people out there, fans of the show, that would go, ‘Man, these are weird choices.’”

Michael shared, "I kept saying to him, 'Listen, you're not gonna bend to the songs, Vasquez. I don't care how big the songs are, I don't care how big the artists are that wrote them. The songs are gonna bend to you, and that's how you interpret things."

Michael also beamed about taking his bragging rights forward after this win in his first season as a coach.

He quipped, “I feel bad for John Legend and Adam Levine and Kelsea Ballerini, because I’m never gonna stop driving them crazy with this.” He added, "This has been the greatest experience of my life.