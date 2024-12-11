Getty Images

It looks like Karen Gillan has welcomed her first child!

In photos posted by DailyMail.com, Gillan was spotted pushing a stroller while out with husband Nick Kocher in Los Angeles on Monday.

The two were seen heading to a brunch at the Mustard Seed Café.

Last month, Gillan revealed one of her pregnancy cravings: quiche! In a TikTok, she admitted, “What the hell? I’ve never thought about quiche in my life. I just ordered, not one quiche, not two, but three different quiches because I need to find the best quiche now.”

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

In September, Karen announced her pregnancy at the Toronto Film Festival, where she debuted her baby bump.

Along with posting a photo of herself cradling her bump while wearing a yellow bodycon dress on the red carpet, she wrote on Instagram, “COMING SOON! ‘The Life Of Chuck’ and ‘untitled baby’.”

The news came two years after Karen secretly tied the knot with husband Nick Kocher.

Karen didn’t announce the marriage until last year.