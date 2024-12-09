Beyoncé, JAY-Z & Blue Ivy Put on United Front at ‘Mufasa’ Premiere

Getty Images

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy were all smiles as they stood by JAY-Z’s side at the “Mufasa: The Lion King” premiere in L.A. on Dec. 9.

The family put on a united front as JAY faces high profile allegations, which he vehemently denies.

Bey’s mother Tina Knowles was also in attendance and posed with the trio on the red carpet.

Beyoncé, who voices Nala in the film, stunned in a plunging black and metallic body-hugging dress, while Tina looked chic in an all-black pant ensemble with gold accessories.

Blue Ivy, who voices Kiara, looked every bit the princess in a strapless gold gown.

Bey gushed over Blue Ivy on Instagram, writing, “My gorgeous baby girl. This is your night. You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining.”