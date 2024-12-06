Gift Ideas to Support Bono’s Red Organization

’Tis the season to make a list and check it twice, ’cause the countdown is on for Christmas!

Style expert Amanda Garrigus is helping “Extra” play Santa, sharing how to give back to a good cause while shopping for Christmas presents.

Bono’s Red organization is partnering with some of the most iconic brands to create RED versions of the products, which will “help raise money, heat, and urgency for global health crises.”

If you know someone with a sweet tooth, Kreuther Handcrafted Chocolate will satisfy the craving.

For the person in your life whose home is always selling good, the Aroma360 diffuser is perfect with its heatless and waterless technology.

And you can’t forget the kids! You could gift them with a woom bike, which is the most lightweight bicycle for kids and made ergonomically for a child’s body.

If you’re in a really generous mood, you can go super lux with a Vespa!