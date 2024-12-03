Disney

“Extra” chatted with Dave Filoni, executive creative director of Lucasfilm, at the “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” Disneyland premiere.

Dave, who is an executive producer on the series, spoke about the challenges and the fun of bringing “Skeleton Crew” to the screen.

He said of “Star Wars” projects, “Every world, every vehicle, every costume needs to be considered, but you know with [creators] John Watts, Chris Ford we got great collaborators. They just dove into this, and Jon Favreau and I, we loved their idea and just wanted to help support them through it.”

Filoni said the series brings a sense of “adventure” and a “sense of wonder and excitement of the unknown,” adding, “I love the way it turned out.”

He also spoke about working on “The Mandalorian & Grogu” movie with Favreau, though he couldn't reveal much!

“I'm very excited about it as well,” Dave said. “Jon and I had a great time working on that, as we always do. It was great seeing Grogu. He's become such a star, and it's amazing how it's evolved, what we can do now with the puppetry compared to Season 1 and where we are today in a film working with the team which I worked quite a bit with them on the puppetry. Legacy effects did a fantastic job, and what a wonderful little creation Grogu is.”

Plus, Dave gave a positive update on the status of “Ahsoka” Season 2.

“I'm so well into that as well… I've been writing it, and I'm still the single writer on it, and so I've been enjoying doing that, but it's a challenge, of course, and working some of these arcs through has been a challenge and making sure it's all going to come out in a way that I think is exciting for fans. I know that they're interested in where some of the things I developed in Season 1. I'm pretty happy with it… Love working with Rosario [Dawson], so I can’t wait to get back to that.”