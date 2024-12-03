Instagram

Michelle Young and Jack Leius are getting married!

The former Bachelorette opened up to People magazine about the proposal, revealing Jack tricked her by staging a fake commercial!

“I completely froze when I saw Jack standing in the middle of this beautiful flower arch of white roses,” she said, adding, “I was fooled so badly that for a moment I thought the joke was that Jack was one of the male models that I would be working with at the shoot.”

Leius popped the question with a 3.56-carat emerald-cut diamond. Michelle said, “I tried to say yes several times but was in shock that no words really came out.”

She went on, “There were a lot of happy tears and of course I said YES!”

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in November 2023, and stepped out together for the first time in January 2024 for “Golden Bachelor” couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s wedding.

Jack revealed how they met on the “Almost Famous” podcast back in January. He explained that he saw Michelle on his friend’s Instagram and “hit him up a couple times” to introduce them.

Meanwhile, Michelle confessed she had also asked their mutual friends about Jack.

Eventually, they met in person... and sparks were flying. “I think we spent the next four days together,” Leius said. “And we were dating by Sunday.”