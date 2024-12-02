Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin's Daughter Apple Makes Her Society Debut at Debutante Ball

Instagram

Exes Gwyneth Paltrow, 52, and Chris Martin, 47, were both in Paris over the weekend to celebrate their 20-year-old daughter Apple Martin.

The family, along with Apple’s brother Moses Martin, 18, were in France for Apple’s society debut at the Le Bal des Débutantes on Saturday.

Gwyneth shared videos and photos from the trip on Instagram, writing, "A special long weekend in Paris.”

The Oscar winner started with a video of the clouds from the plane as she made her way to Paris.

The next was a mother-daughter mirror selfie, showing off Apple’s gorgeous baby blue chiffon gown with a black silk bow.

Instagram

Vogue reports the dress was custom Valentino by creative director Alessandro Michele and took 750 hours to make!

For her part, Paltrow wore a sophisticated belted black dress for the photo.

The next image appeared to be Chris and Moses enjoying some father-son time while sitting on a park bench.

Instagram

The actress went on to reveal her mother Blythe Danner joined them for the trip, as she posted a photo with her mom and Moses in front of some artwork.

Instagram

Another pic showed the family decked out for the ball. Vogue reports Gwyneth wore a black evening gown from Valentino’s spring 2025 collection, while Chris and Moses wore Valentino tuxedos.

Blythe also attended, in a formal pink blazer and gray skirt.

Instagram

The carousel ended with a photo of Danner sitting with David Netto and Boris Kodjoe and another of Gwyneth and Apple sharing a sweet moment together.

Instagram

Past stars to make their society debut at the ball include Lily Collins, Ava Philippe, Margaret Qualley and others.