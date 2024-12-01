Eddie Murphy's Son & Martin Lawrence's Daughter Are Engaged!

Getty Images

Eddie Murphy's son Eric and Martin Lawrence's daughter Jasmin are making a commitment — and they hope it's for "Life."

The offspring of the A-list comic actors got engaged the day before Thanksgiving!

The two jointly shared a lovey-dovey Instagram video Saturday that captured Eric's romantic proposal in a room filled with candles and bathed in white petals. He went down on one knee and popped the question in front of a giant heart.

"I can't believe this is real!" she squealed, showing off her sparkler. "Oh, my God — I'm engaged!"

They captioned the video, "We’re engaged!! God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny. We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter ❤️❤️ Special thank you to everyone who made this moment so beautiful!!"

The video was set to Eric Benét's love-drenched "Spend My Life with You."

The two have been together since at least June 2021, and earlier this year appeared together on the red carpet for Eddie's big movie "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F." In 2023, Eric showed up for Martin's Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony.

Jasmin told In Touch that it was her uncle, not her dad, who set her up with Eric, even though Murphy and Lawrence have done movies together — "Boomerang" in 1992 and "Life" in 1999 — and are the best of pals.