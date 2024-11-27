‘The Agency': Michael Fassbender & Jodie Turner-Smith Rate Their Spy Skills (Exclusive)

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Paramount+

The new spy series "The Agency" is delivering sex, lies, and dangerous double lives!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Richard Gere, Michael Fassbender, and Jodie Turner-Smith about political thriller, which is inspired by the acclaimed French show “Le Bureau des légendes.”

Gere shared, "I think we're all pretty happy with it."

Michael described the series as “thrilling” and “exciting,” adding, “It does have you on the edge of your seat.”

The drama centers on Michael, who plays a covert CIA agent struggling with his real identity and his mission when he’s ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London, where he ignites a romance with his lost love, played by Jodie.

"There's so much to it," Michael said. "There's so many layers, to not only my character, all the characters."

Jodie said of her character, "She's so complicated and interesting and varied, and she's in love." But can she be trusted? "Can you trust anybody?" Jodie wondered.

So, would Michael and Jodie make good spies in real life?

"You know, I go back and forth," Jodie said. "As a woman, we have to, like, so often navigate and try to — for our own safety sometimes, for our own protection — have to navigate situations and people, and we're good at that. So, I feel like, I don't know, I think I would be a good spy."

Michael admitted, "Am I good at telling lies? I don't think so. And would I be a good agent? No."