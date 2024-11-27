2025 TV Preview: ‘The White Lotus’ in Thailand, ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 & More!

Liane Hentscher/HBO

From the most bingeable streaming shows on right now to the super-hyped ones coming in the new year, “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi is teaming up with Variety TV Editor Michael Schneider to break it all down!

“We're finally going to get a new season of ‘The Last of Us’ over at HBO, the Pedro Pascal series that is about a zombie apocalypse so really excited about that,” Schneider shared.

He added, “’The Bear’ is also coming back for another season and that's a show of course that is won a ton of awards.”

Sarah Jessica Parker is returning for “And Just Like That…” Season 3, and Michael explained, “We really thought her and Aiden maybe were going to rekindle something and things had worked for period of time but that long distance just wasn't going to pan out and so now Carrie's back out on the scene in New York and we'll see what happens next with her and the rest of her crew.”

“The Witcher,” “The Watcher” and “The White Lotus” are all back in the new year.

We know “The White Lotus” is heading to Thailand for its third season, and will star Walton Goggins, K-pop star Lisa from Black Pink, Leslie Bibb, Patrick Schwarzenegger and more.

As for “Hacks,” about stand up comedian Deborah Vance and her protégé Ava Daniels, Michael shared, “This is the season that of course they're going to launch a new talk show.”

“Game of Thrones” fans won’t want to miss the latest spinoff, Schneider said, “If you're looking for something maybe a little more lighthearted in the world of ‘Game of Thrones’ then I think you're going to enjoy ‘A Knight of Seven Kingdoms.’”

Fans will be saying goodbye to “Cobra Kai” as the series comes to an end, but Schneider revealed, “After that Daniel LaRusso is going to show up in the movie. There's going to be a new ‘Karate Kid’ film that also features Jackie Chan with Ralph Macchio so that character has a life after ‘Cobra Kai.’”