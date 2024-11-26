Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs is likely spending Thanksgiving behind bars, and the jail’s holiday menu has been revealed.

People magazine reports Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, will be serving up fruit, cereal, and pastries for breakfast starting at 6 a.m., followed by a Thanksgiving lunch at 11 a.m.

Inmates will have the option of turkey roast or hot & sour tofu, as well as sides like mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy, and dinner rolls. Holiday pie is on the menu for dessert.

For dinner at 4 p.m., the jail will hand out peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, potato chips, whole wheat bread, and fruit.

Combs is in jail after pleading not guilty to charges of racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He’s also facing an onslaught of lawsuits from alleged victims. He has denied all the charges and accusations against him and heads to trial on May 5, 2025.