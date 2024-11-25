CDCR/MEGA

Lyle Menendez, 56, and his wife Rebecca Sneed have separated after 21 years of marriage.

Following reports that Lyle was recently linked to another woman, Sneed wrote on Facebook, “Guys! This is NOT a cheating scandal. Lyle and I have been separated for a while now but remain best friends and family.”

Lyle and his brother Erik Menendez are serving life sentences for the murder of their parents Jose and Kitty Menendez in 1989. Recent TV shows and documentaries, highlighting their father’s alleged abuse, have brought renewed interest in the case and a push for their release.

Rebecca explained, “I continue to run his Facebook pages, with input from him, and I am forever committed to the enduring fight for Lyle and Erik’s freedom, as has been so evident over the years.”

She added, “Please keep this page as the abuse survivor support page Lyle wants it to be. I’ll continue to update you all on the progress of the case because I believe we all have the common goal of seeing the guys walk free!

I will never stop fighting for them. Please continue to join us in this fight! ”

In a resentencing memo obtained by NBC News, Lyle said of Rebecca, “Learning to be a husband and a partner from inside a prison has been challenging. It has also changed my life in so many positive ways."

He continued, “Her unwavering support and belief in me is something I am most grateful for and has played no small part in my journey to be a better person.”

Lyle and Erik were one step closer to freedom after outgoing Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon recommended resentencing.

But now that Gascon was voted out of office, what could that mean for the case?

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with newly elected L.A. DA Nathan Hochman, who wants to do his own review if the case is still on his desk when he assumes the position on December 2.

Nathan said, “You’ve got to do a thorough review of the facts and the law involved. I would have to review thousands of pages of confidential prison files, transcripts from two monthlong trials. I’d have to speak to the prosecutors, law enforcement, defense counsel... I have to speak to the victims’ family members as well.”

If the brothers are resentenced and released from prison, Hochman is ready for the possible backlash. He noted, “Ultimately, it’s what justice requires, what the facts and the law compel you to do.”

While the case is getting extra attention due to Ryan Murphy’s “Monsters” series, Hochman reiterated that the case “will not get treated differently by myself and the DA’s office than any other similarly situated case that doesn’t get the media attention.”

Hochman doesn’t plan to treat the infamous Menendez brothers any differently, in spite of their notoriety. He commented, “While celebrities certainly bring the cameras with them, the ultimate resolution of their case has to be on the facts and the law.”