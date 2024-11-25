Getty Images

Lyle and Erik Menendez are going to be spending Thanksgiving and Christmas in prison.

On Monday, Judge Michael Jesic announced that their resentencing hearing would be rescheduled to late January “out of respect for the new administration.”

New DA Nathan Hochman takes office on December 2, but President Trump isn’t taking over the White House until January 20.

The judge also noted that more time was needed to review all the new evidence in the case.

Both sides agreed to having the new hearing date of January 30-31, but the judge hasn’t officially put in a date yet.

After some technical difficulties, the brothers appeared virtually for the hearing, marking their first court appearance in 28 years.

During Monday’s hearing, Erik and Lyle’s aunts Joan Andersen VanderMolen and Teresita Baralt testified, pleading for them to be released.

VanderMolen , who is turning 93 tomorrow, told the judge, “I love Erik and Lyle and I want them to come home. They never knew if tonight would be the night they would be raped. It’s time for them to come home.”

Baralt added, “Thirty-five years is a long time. I think it’s time for them to come home.”

The brothers’ lawyer George Geragos has asked for clemency from Governor Gavin Newsom, who is deferring to Hochman.

In 1996, Lyle and Erik were convicted of the 1989 murder of their parents Jose and Kitty Menendez in Beverly Hills.

The murder case has renewed interest thanks to Ryan Murphy’s sensational “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” and the Netflix documentary “The Menendez Brothers.”