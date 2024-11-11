Getty Images

Lyle and Erik Menendez are a step closer to freedom after outgoing Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon recommended resentencing.

But now that Gascon was voted out of office, what could that mean for the case?

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with newly elected L.A. DA Nathan Hochman, who wants to do his own review if the case is still on his desk when he assumes the position on December 2.

Nathan said, “You’ve got to do a thorough review of the facts and the law involved. I would have to review thousands of pages of confidential prison files, transcripts from two monthlong trials. I’d have to speak to the prosecutors, law enforcement, defense counsel... I have to speak to the victims’ family members as well.”

If the brothers are resentenced and released from prison, Hochman is ready for the possible backlash. He noted, “Ultimately, it’s what justice requires, what the facts and the law compel you to do.”

While the case is getting renewed interest thanks to Ryan Murphy’s “Monsters” series, Hochman reiterated that the case “will not get treated differently by myself and the DA’s office than any other similarly situated case that doesn’t get the media attention.”

Hochman doesn’t plan to treat the infamous Menendez brothers any differently, in spite of their notoriety. He commented, “While celebrities certainly bring the cameras with them, the ultimate resolution of their case has to be on the facts and the law.”