Crystal Kung Minkoff Reacts to Dorit Kemsley’s ‘Surprising’ Separation (Exclusive)

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for FIAT

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Crystal Kung Minkoff celebrated the Giorgio Armani FIAT 500e in Beverly Hills on Wednesday night.

“Extra” caught up with Minkoff, who weighed in on former castmate Dorit Kemsley's separation from her husband PK.

Crystal said, “The news is always surprising, whether you hear rumors or not. There’s rumors about us, about everything, so until it actually happens, it’s all a surprise… I just hope they’re happy and the kids are good, that’s all that matters.”

The separation was a major focus in the Season 14 premiere, which aired earlier this week.

"I saw snippets of it," Crystal said of the episode. "I'm friends with Jennifer Tilly, I think Boz [Saint John], the new Housewife is amazing. So, I'm really excited. I'm rooting for them."

Crystal also said she's still in the loop on the drama because she’s friends off-camera with some of the cast. She admitted, “I know way too much… I’m keeping it all under wraps.”

Since exiting the show, Crystal has been busy with her new podcast “Humble Brag” with “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey, where they talk “Real Housewives" and more.

She commented, “When you’re actual friends and you’re not performing, magic happens, and I have so much trust in her and she’s a sister to me. When I asked her, I just was so happy she said yes. I’m thrilled. We’re having the best time.”