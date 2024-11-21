Christian Lee Hutson Dishes on Working with Phoebe Bridgers﻿ & Maya Hawke on New Album (Exclusive)

Michael Delaney

Singer-songwriter Christian Lee Hutson recently released his critically acclaimed new LP, “Paradise Pop. 10.”

The album has some illustrious producers, including four-time Grammy winner Phoebe Bridgers, Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer Marshall Vore, and Grammy-nominated engineer and multi-instrumentalist Joseph Lorge.

Hutson is also joined by frequent collaborator, actress and singer Maya Hawke, who contributes guest vocals. Hutson produced and co-wrote Hawke’s most recent album as well.

A short new “Paradise Pop. 10” film has also been released as a cinematic way to showcase music from the album. Watch it here!

The L.A. resident and native is about to kick off a major tour in support of the album in 2025. Check out his tour info on Instagram.

The tour will be preceded by a special evening at the Grammy Museum on December 9, where Hutson will have a conversation with “Extra’s” Adam Weissler and perform.