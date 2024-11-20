Lady Gaga, Green Day & Post Malone to Headline Coachella 2025

Getty Images

An A-list lineup is headed to the desert for Coachella 2025!

Lady Gaga will headline on Friday, with Missy Elliott, Benson Boone, LISA and GloRilla among the other artists slated to perform.

Green Day is the big act on Saturday, with Charli XCX, the Original Misfits, Anitta, and many others on the lineup.

While Post Malone will headline Sunday. He’s in good company with Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, JENNIE, and others set to take the stage that day.

Travis Scott is also on the lineup for "Designs in the Desert," with no set date listed so far.

Coachella will take place at the Empire Polo Club over two weekends, including April 11 to 13 and April 18 to 20, 2025.