Former “Project Runway” judge Elaine Welteroth, 37, is a mom again!

Welteroth welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with husband Jonathan Singletary.

She told People magazine, “We are all healthy and happy to be together and learning each other. I'm not sure my brain is operating at full capacity. I'm sleep-deprived, but I'm good, I'm good."

While Elaine has opted to keep her first son’s name private, she feels differently about her second, who is named SantiGold Singletary.

She shared, “I wasn't originally going to but I'm just so obsessed with his name. His name means peace in Thai and it means Saint in Spanish."

Elaine opted for a home birth, which she described as “the most beautiful, the most peaceful.”

She went on, “I think the second time around, you have more confidence in the process. You can trust the process a bit more. The baby was there within three hours, I couldn't believe it."

Elaine welcomed her first son with help from a midwife, and Welteroth later created birthFUND, an organization that advocates for midwifery care.

In June, Welteroth shared the news of her second pregnancy at the birthFUND's inaugural fundraiser in Los Angeles.

People magazine reported that during her speech she explained, "This was not part of my plan. This is God's plan. But as we were building birthFUND, I happened to find out that my baby's going to be part of the first birthFund cohort. So, let's go! Let's go.”

BirthFUND has now raised over $1.5M for families seeking midwives, and just announced that they’ll support 41 additional families with midwifery care next year.