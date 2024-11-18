Getty Images

“Dear White People” actor John Patrick Amedori and “The Bold and the Beautiful” actress Annika Noelle are getting married!

Last month, Amedori proposed to Noelle in a location that Noelle said “holds a special meaning to us.”

Annika told People magazine, “He planned an entire day, full of activities that reflected the journey of our relationship thus far. From the experiences, to the food, to the music, it was incredibly thoughtful and personal to us.”

John popped the question with a ring that was “elegant and classic that would also complement the future wedding bands we will be designing together."

John Patrick is “elated” to be engaged, gushing, “I fall more and more in love every day. It really is wild how quickly life can change for the better when you meet your person."

The pair met at Luna Luna, which opened in Los Angeles in December 2023. It was an exhibit that showcased the first art amusement park. She noted, “Ironically, there was an interactive piece where they asked us if we wanted to get married. Little did we know…”

Opening up on their relationship, Annika pointed out that love “wasn’t something we were expecting. But it was something we recognized very quickly,” adding, “A kinship, a respect, a trust and a love that grows every day."

John Patrick shared his two cents, saying, “From the moment I met her, I knew there was no hiding. She encourages one to be their truest self. She also has great taste in music."