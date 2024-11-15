Instagram

“30 Rock” alum Katrina Bowden and her musician boyfriend Adam Taylor have gotten hitched!

Last week, the couple tied the knot in front of 125 guests at Kalama Beach Club in Kailua, Hawaii.

Katrina told People magazine, “We wanted the ceremony to be intimate and laid-back, with a strong Hawaiian influence and a gorgeous location as the backdrop. We decided to have the wedding in two locations because we also really wanted to throw a big fun party for our friends and family."

Following the ceremony, they held a wedding reception at Kaimana Beach Hotel in Waikiki.

She shared, “So, we definitely combined these two visions by starting it off outdoors with a laid-back feel, acoustic Hawaiian music, barefoot vibe… then moving everyone to the ballroom of the Kaimana hotel for an elevated dance party.”

For her big day, Bowden opted for a lacey gown by Grace Loves Lace.

The two exchanged vows that they wrote themselves.

She commented, “The wedding is very us — laid-back but with impeccable details that reflect who we are… The dream come true part is finding each other and getting to celebrate our love."

Adam’s Iration bandmate Drake Peterson, who introduced years ago, served as the officiator of the wedding. She reflected, “Peterson said that we should hang out with him while we were there. He was back home visiting his mom and brother. He played tour guide, and we hit it off instantly. We've been together ever since."

The wedding comes a year after Taylor popped the question to Katrina.

She revealed, “We were on the Amalfi Coast and Adam rented a boat for the day. He anchored the boat near a small empty beach and we swam ashore. He brought a dry bag with him (with the ring in it) and proposed on that beach. Positano was in the background, and just us in our bathing suits. It was very romantic and special."

Katrina is happy to commit to a “lifetime partnership” with her new hubby, adding, “Adam is my favorite person, and I can't wait to be stuck with him forever. Life with Adam is so fun, fulfilling and easy. He adds so much love, humor and joy to my life. He's such a good friend and such a caring man who respects and loves me how I've always wanted to be loved."