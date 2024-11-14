‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Desiree Hartsock Welcomes Baby #3

Instagram

“The Bachelorette” couple Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried are parents again!

On Wednesday, Desiree announced the birth of their third child, a son.

Along with posting an Instagram video of their baby boy, she wrote, “O N E week with Noah Parker & our hearts will never be the same 11/5/24. We're doing well & getting adjusted to a family of 5. He's just as sweet as can be!! And looks just like his brothers.”

The montage video included several pics of Noah napping and some of him with his mom and dad, as well as his brothers Asher, 8, and Zander, 5.

Desiree announced her pregnancy in May.

She captioned a video of her baby bump, “Something's brewing.. & it's not my coffee. 🥰.” She added, “Baby #3 coming this November 👶🏼.”

In July, Desiree revealed that she was expecting a boy while sharing video of her sons finding out the gender through confetti poppers.

Their son’s arrival comes just months before Desiree and Chris celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.