Celebrity News November 14, 2024
Huckleberry Fox, 'Terms of Endearment' Child Actor, Dies at 50
George Miller Fox, formerly known as child actor Huckleberry Fox, has died at 50.
According to a family announcement on a local funeral site, Miller died in Washington, D.C., on November 3. No cause of death was offered.
A recognizable face in spite of a relatively sparse acting career, he made his debut and biggest impact in the award-winning film "Terms of Endearment" (1983).
He also appeared in "Misunderstood" (1984), "American Dreamer" (1984), "Pharaoh's Army" (1994), "Animal Room" (1995), and — in his last acting gig — "No Way Home" (1996).
On TV, he was in the Disney movie "The Blue Yonder" (1985) and "A Winner Never Quits" (1986).
When he left acting, he studied animal science and plant medicine, becoming an accomplished scientist and a diplomst with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
He is survived by his wife, two sons, siblings, and parents.