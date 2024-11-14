Huckleberry Fox, 'Terms of Endearment' Child Actor, Dies at 50

Getty Images

George Miller Fox, formerly known as child actor Huckleberry Fox, has died at 50.

According to a family announcement on a local funeral site, Miller died in Washington, D.C., on November 3. No cause of death was offered.

A recognizable face in spite of a relatively sparse acting career, he made his debut and biggest impact in the award-winning film "Terms of Endearment" (1983).

He also appeared in "Misunderstood" (1984), "American Dreamer" (1984), "Pharaoh's Army" (1994), "Animal Room" (1995), and — in his last acting gig — "No Way Home" (1996).

On TV, he was in the Disney movie "The Blue Yonder" (1985) and "A Winner Never Quits" (1986).

Family photo

When he left acting, he studied animal science and plant medicine, becoming an accomplished scientist and a diplomst with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.