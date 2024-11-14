‘90 Day Fiancé’ Tell-All: Sean Calls Out Ingi as ‘Piece of Sh*t’ (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak-peek from the “90 Day Fiance: The Other Way” Tell All!

In the clip, tensions flare as Sean bashes Ingi as a “piece of sh*t” for leading Corona on.

Sean tells Ingi, “You’re lucky you’re not sitting here… You know exactly what you’re doing. You’re a scumbag.”

Corona agrees with Sean, saying, “You really are, though.”

Sean elaborates, “He made this woman think he was in love with her.”

Ingi argues, “That was never a joke. I truly loved her.”

Corona yells at Ingi, saying, “Why did you even show up if you’re just going to be here, lying with that smug smile on your face?”

Ingi responds, “What the f**k?”