Legendary music producer Quincy Jones, 91, died November 3, and now his cause of death has been revealed.

According to his death certificate, obtained by TMZ, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health states he died from pancreatic cancer with no other contributing factors.

His publicist Arnold Robinson previously told The Hollywood Reporter that the multi-talented Jones “passed away peacefully” at his Bel-Air home, surrounded by his loved ones.

Earlier this month, the family said in a statement, "Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing. And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

Jones earned 80 Grammy nominations and won 28 during a career that spanned 70 years, becoming a Grammy Legend in 1991. Among his greatest achievements: he produced Michael Jackson's "Thriller," the best-selling album of all time, as well as the iconic charity single "We Are the World."