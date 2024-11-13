‘Gossip Girl’ Actress Chanel Banks’ Family Questions Reports That She Was Found

Getty Images

On Wednesday, news broke that “Gossip Girl” actress Chanel Banks was found safe after she was reported missing by her family.

While the LAPD told People magazine that Banks is “fine” and in “no danger” after she was reportedly found safe in Texas on November 11, her cousin, Danielle-Tori Singh, is insisting that it is “fake news.”

In a Facebook video, Danielle-Tori said, “I have seen the bodycam footage, I’ve heard the audio from the bodycam, I can positively tell you, 1000% that the person in the bodycam footage, who has my cousin’s 10-year-old expired New York City driver’s license with her name and her date of birth… that woman that has Chanel’s ID… that woman could not answer not one personal question, not about our family, not about herself.”

Danielle-Tori claimed that the woman told officers to tell her parents to stop harassing her, which she questions since Banks grew up with a single mom.

“Please, don’t stop looking for my cousin… My cousin has not been found,” Danielle-Tori went on. “Please keep sharing the GoFundMe.”

Earlier this week, Danielle-Tori set up a GoFundMe page to help find Chanel.

According to Singh, Banks had last communicated with her family on October 30.

Welfare checks were done on November 7 and November 8, but Banks was not at her Los Angeles apartment either time.

Singh noted that she and her aunt were able to gain access into Banks’ apartment on November 10 and “all of her belongings [were] still there,” except for her phone and laptop.

Danielle-Tori stressed on the GoFundMe, “She would NEVER go anywhere without telling her mom or myself.”

Despite Danielle-Tori’s questioning, LAPD has “closed [their] investigation.”

LAPD spokesperson Charles Miller confirmed to "Extra" that Banks was found in good condition in Texas and there is no evidence of foul play.