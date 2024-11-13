Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Joan Vassos found love on the season finale of “The Golden Bachelorette”!

Did Vassos choose Chock Chapple or Guy Gansert? Keep reading to find out.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD

In the end it was Chock who won her heart!

The two met up on a beach in Bora Bora where she declared her love for him.

"I love you and I want to spend the rest of my life with you," Joan gushed. "I want to wake up next to you in the morning and I want to kiss you when I go to bed at night."

Chapple felt the same, telling her, "I've been waiting forever to do this," as he popped the question with a Neil Lane ring. Down on one knee, he asked, "Joan, will you marry me?"

She told him, "Of course I'll marry you.”

Earlier in the episode, Joan broke things off with Guy after realizing she had found love with Chock.

Rather than introduce Guy to her kids, she went to his hotel room and explained, "I'm here to tell you that my heart belongs to somebody else. And I care about you so, so, so, so much and I know we talked about being seen, and I want you to know that I saw you at every rose ceremony, I saw you at every date. I care so much about you, I just ... my heart belongs to somebody else now."

Guy asked, "There's no changing your mind?"

She replied, "I love you, but I love you in a different way."

Afterward, in front of a live audience, Vassos got to explain her decision further.

She told Guy, “It comes down to being kind of a time thing.”

Joan continued, “In any other situation, I would have been with you because we would have more time. But there was a time element in this that I had to make a decision, and I had just gotten farther along."

She insisted he didn’t do anything to cause the breakup.

"Extra" recently spoke with Joan, who teased, Joan teased, “I found a lot of love this season… I can't obviously tell you how this finished but I feel like I am in exactly the place that I'm supposed to be.”

The 61-year-old also spoke about hometown dates, meeting the guys’ kids and grandkids, and how important that was for her decisions.

She said, “Hometowns are particularly important, I think, for the Golden series because, you know, we've established these big lives. You know, we've worked our whole lives to build, you know, a place to live and have our family with us. I'm not leaving my family. I have my mom and mother-in-law. I have kids, I have grandkids. And I don't expect somebody to leave their life for me. I think that's asking them to give up too much."

Joan went on, "So, I had to picture myself being in their lives for part of the time, you know, maybe you spend two weeks or a month or you figure out how you're gonna see each other. But I certainly believed I would have to be spending time in their hometowns and with their families, so the hometowns are really, really, really important."