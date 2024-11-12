Getty Images

“Real Housewives of New York City” star Erin Lichy is having another baby!

Lichy is expecting her fourth child with husband Abe.

She told People magazine, “It feels like adding another act to the circus. Work and life have been so busy that I haven’t really had a chance to even think about how it’ll change things, but I think it will be pretty seamless to be honest. Three vs. four kids doesn’t seem so scary."

Lichy opened up about how she learned she was pregnant, saying, “I was out East with Abe and some friends when I suddenly became super sensitive to smells around me. That’s when I knew — I thought, ‘Damn. Here we go again!’"

Erin noted that her trimester was “rough,” adding, “I was exhausted and nauseous all the time."

The Lichys don’t know the gender of the baby, but “started floating around some name ideas, but we haven’t landed on anything just yet.”

Erin and Abe are also parents to Levi, 9, Elijah, 4, and Layla 7.