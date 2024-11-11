Getty Images

Director Cameron Crowe, 67, and his girlfriend Anais Smith, 40, are the proud parents of a baby girl!

Anais welcomed their daughter’s arrival via Instagram, writing, "Welcome to the world, Vivienne Marie Crowe (11.04.24) 🎀🩷🐦‍⬛."

She went on, "In just one week, you’ve already added so much love and happiness to our lives with your joy, curiosity, bright eyes, unforgettable expressions, snuggles and affection. To watch you grow up and navigate this world will be the greatest gift, and your Dad and I will be there to guide you, celebrate you and have fun along the way! We love you!!!! 🩷🩷🩷🩷"

Smith included precious pictures of the newborn, including some sweet mother-daughter snuggles, and daddy-daughter moments.

In August, Anais shared her pregnancy news on Instagram with a photo of Cameron cradling her belly, another of him kissing her belly, and a third of him kissing her.

She wrote, “🩷🐦‍⬛Baby Crowe is coming this Fall🐦‍⬛🩷 So happy to share this exciting news!! Our hearts are overflowing with love & gratitude for this next adventure together, as Mom & Dad! We can’t wait to meet you, baby girl. You’ve already added so much color, sunshine and love to our lives! 🩷🐦‍⬛🎀🍼🩷”