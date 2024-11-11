Andrea Bocelli Recalls Performing at Kim & Kourtney Kardashian’s Weddings (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Andrea Bocelli’s renowned vocals take center stage in his “Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration” special, a three-day concert event in his hometown of Tuscany, Italy.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Bocelli, who has performed at Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s weddings in the past.

Andrea commented, “If they choose your voice for their wedding, it’s a beautiful thing. I think it’s a big satisfaction for me.”

Kim and Khloé Kardashian were both on hand for his concert special, which also features performances with Ed Sheeran, Johnny Depp, Russell Crowe, and Bocelli’s own kids.

He shared, “When they were children, I went away, I was always around the world, far, far away… Now, they can come with me and they can share some time with me on the stage. It’s like a dream.”

Bocelli has performed hundreds of concerts, but he suffered terrible stage fright at the beginning of his career. He recalled, “I was very nervous. and I remember when I was in my dressing room, I didn’t want to go onstage.”