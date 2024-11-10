Will Reeve & Amanda Dubin Engaged: 'Happiest Night of Our Lives'

Getty Images

Will Reeve, the ABC News correspondent who is the son of the late Christopher and Dana Reeve, is engaged!

On Sunday, Reeve and his fiancée Amanda Dubin announced the good news on Instagram, posting photos of Will popping the question and a little party that broke out afterward.

"Us 🤍," Amanda captioned the photos.

In a statement to People magazine, Reeve said, "Friday was the happiest night of our lives and we can’t wait to spend forever together."

Reeve, 32, and Dubin, 28, celebrated in a swanky apartment with a fabulous view of the Empire State Building, a landmark that played a crucial part of Christopher Reeve's 1980 film "Superman II."