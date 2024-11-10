Director Jon M. Chu Missed the Premiere of 'Wicked'... to Welcome His New Baby!

Instagram

He called it!

Director Jon M. Chu told "Extra" just days ago that his new baby could arrive "any day" — though nobody expected the bundle of joy would conflict with the premiere of his other baby, "Wicked," one of the most anticipated films of the year.

But on Saturday, as the 'Wicked" cast was celebrating the launch of the film in L.A., Chu was with his wife, Kristin Hodge, who was in labor with their fifth child.

Early that day, Chu wrote on his Instagram Stories, “This movie has always moved in mysterious ways. Today is a day I’ve been dreaming about for a long time. Two babies (a movie and a little girl) all at one time and I truly couldn’t be happier. I won’t be able to be at the Wicked Premiere tonight with all of you… there was a change of plans at about 4 a.m. this morning…”

“Send all the love to our insanely talented cast and crew tonight. They deserve it and send a little extra welcome to my little girl bursting her bubble and coming into our world any moment now. If she can even have a fraction of the bravery that my wife, @cynthiaerivo @arianagrande @michelleyeoh_official or @marissa_edob has then she too will defy gravity one day.”

In advance of both arrivals, Chu had told "Extra," “I've just finished the movie, so I'm sort of just letting everything go and just starting to enjoy it. I have a new baby coming, so in my head, that's what I'm focused on. She could come any day now. It's going to be a little daughter.”

He has since joked he will not be naming her "Galphaba," a combo of the names of "Wicked's" lead characters, Glinda and Elphaba.

“I can’t believe this happened while the movie is premiering,” he wrote later in the day. “Magic is in the air. Happy Premiere Day!! Welcome to our world, you’re gonna do great. You have a lot of witches on your side.”