Georgina Cooper, '90s Supermodel, Dies Months After Wedding

Georgina Cooper, a British model remembered for her gap-toothed smile, died on a recent trip to a Greek island with her husband. She was just 46.

Cooper and her husband Nigel were newylweds, Us Weekly reports, exchanging vows in June near her hometown in the U.K.

According to friends and her former agent Dean Goodman, Cooper died in late October on the isle of Kos. The cause was apparently complications stemming from long COVID.

Goodman said, “Georgina had been unwell during COVID and had developed some health problems and had been in and out of hospital. But she had plans for the future. She had just married and was looking forward to her life. Everybody is devastated. She was a genuine superstar."

Cooper's first brush with fame came at 15, when she starred in Bon Jovi's music video for "Always." She went on to appear on the cover of Vogue, and to work for brands including Stella McCartney, Burberry, and Alexander McQueen.

She quit modeling after giving birth to her son, Sonny.