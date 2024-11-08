Tony Todd, 'Candyman' Star, Dies at 69

Getty Images

Tony Todd, star of the "Candyman" franchise, has died at 69.

His wife, Fatima, told THR he died of natural causes at his home in L.A. Wednesday evening.

Born December 4, 1954, in D.C., he began acting in film in "Platoon" and "Sleepwalk" (both 1986).

His first major impressions came in "Night of the Living Dead" (1990), a remake of the horror classic, and voicing Kurn on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" (1990-1991) and "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" (1996).

But Todd was best known as the titular star of "Candyman" (1992), "Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh" (1995), "Candyman: Day of the Dead" (1999), and 2021's "Candyman."

"I just, just, just found out about Tony," one of his co-stars in the films, Virginia Madsen, said on Instagram Friday night, "and I will — I don't know what to say right now. But, anyway, yeah, I know about it. But, I'm, I will say more about my beloved Candyman. Anyway, thanks for your kind wishes. Bye."

She wrote, "My beloved. May you rest in power sweet to the sweet in heaven. The great actor Tony Todd has left us and now is an angel. As he was in life. More later but I can’t right now. I love you. #candyman."

Among his many other credits, he was in "The Crow" (1994), "The Rock" (1996); and played William Bludworth in "Final Destination" (2000), "Final Destination 2" (2003), and "Final Destination 5" (2011).