First Look at ‘The Last Woodsmen’ — Watch Now!

Check out a sneak peek at Discovery’s “The Last Woodsmen,” which follows loggers in the remote wilderness who, with only axes and handheld power saws, take down massive trees that can be worth up to $70K each.

The new series is in the same vein as the network's hugely popular “Deadliest Catch” and “Gold Rush,” in which crews risk their lives and battle the elements.

“The Last Woodsmen” gives a fascinating look at how valuable lumber is brought to market and sold to consumers, who use it in their everyday lives.

In a statement, Howard Lee, President of Discovery Networks, said, “The amount of danger involved in harvesting wood — something we see in our everyday lives — is incredibly compelling. “‘The Last Woodsmen’ takes us deep into the secluded wilderness with these courageous and highly skilled loggers as they literally risk their lives. It’s a rarely explored, dangerous business, which translates to incredibly engrossing television.”