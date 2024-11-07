‘Gold Rush’: Parker Schnabel Eyes $7M Mining Job on Season Premiere (Exclusive Clip)

“Gold Rush” returns on Friday, and “Extra” has an exclusive clip from the season premiere.

In the video, Parker Schnabel returns to his 7,500-acre Dominion Creek claim with a herculean task: he and his crew need to mine a long cut of stripped ground for 10,000 ounces of gold per day to deliver $7 million worth of the precious metal over six months.

As he drives up, Parker is pleased with what he sees, saying, “This is money. It is like we never left.”

He adds, “I’m excited. With the gold prices where they are at, it is hard for me to not get greedy.”

Schnabel goes on to the explain the “pit” is ready to go, but “the most critical thing is getting through this as fast as possible.”

How are they going to do it? He tells a crew member, “You never stop sluicing,” referring to a mining technique that separates the gold from the gravel.

This season, Schabel isn’t the only miner who will face changes and challenges as the price of gold hits an all-time high.