‘90 Day Fiancé’: Meitalia Worries James Will Cheat After Leaving Indonesia (Exclusive)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way”!

In the clip, we see James leave for the train station, saying goodbye to Meitalia’s family in Indonesia with plans to return to the U.S.

Meitalia’s mom says she’s “very disappointed,” adding, “Sad and angry, too.” James tells her, “I’m sorry, Mom.”

The family catches a train and Meitalia’s mom tells James, “Don’t get up to no good.”

He replies, “No, my heart belongs to Tatha.”

In a confessional, Metitalia says, “I’m just scared that he will cheat, especially if I don’t know when I’m going to see him again.”

She also feels that staying in Indonesia would ensure he would come back. “I hope that if I stay here, he need to come back here because I’m still his wife.”