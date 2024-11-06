ABC

Bachelor Nation is buzzing about the possibility of “The Golden Bachelorette’s” Mark Anderson as the next Golden Bachelor!

“Extra” chatted with Mark about it at “Men Tell All” taping, and he shared, "I can't think of saying no."

He continued, “It’s definitely something I’ve thought about and I’ll continue to think about it, and when that time comes, you know, hopefully that decision will be an easy one.”

“I’ve got to talk to my kids again and talk to them about it and the rest of my family," Mark added. “This journey was wonderful for me.”

Mark could ask for advice from his future son-in-law Joey Graziadei, who got engaged to his daughter Kelsey Anderson on “The Bachelor.”

He said, “I’ve got a pretty close connection with Joey, so I could talk to him about his journey.”

Graziadei recently expressed his support for Mark to be the next Golden Bachelor, even saying that Kelsey was on board too.

Mark commented, “To already have their support, it’s great. It’s a blessing.”

“It lightens the load a little bit," Mark noted. "The hardest question I’ve had my life was to ask my kids if it was okay with them for me to date again, you know, before I came on the show. So, to already have their support, it's great."

While everyone though Mark would steal Joan Vassos’ heart, he reflected on what went wrong.

He admitted, “I know that I hadn’t prepared the time-management piece, I think because it is kind of accelerating and the limited time that we had together, I didn’t maximize that time… Maximizing that time is important, and I just didn’t do that.”

He reflected on the bond that he developed with the men during the season of “The Golden Bachelorette” and how it helped him in his own journey.

Mark shared, “From the first night we walked in off the limo entrances, it was just a welcome environment, where everybody was willing to share with each other, and eventually it got pretty really deep. We spent a lot of time with each other and talked about things that really mattered, how they got through their grief or how they got through their divorce or how they handled it, and to hear other people talk about that, it helps.”

As for who Mark thinks Joan should end up with, he replied, "The one that she chooses."

He added, "Joan knows what's right for Joan, and when she picks I think she's gonna pick the right one. She started out with a house full of wonderful men, and she's narrowed it down. She's done a wonderful job at navigating this, so I think the one that she picks is the one for her."