‘Home and Away’ Co-Stars Luke Mitchell & Rebecca Breeds Expecting First Child
“Chicago Med” actor Luke Mitchell and his wife Rebecca Breeds, who met while working on the Australian soap “Home and Away,” are having a baby together!
On Tuesday, Rebecca announced her pregnancy on Instagram.
Along with posting a pic of herself on the red carpet with a growing baby bump, she wrote, “VERY excited to share baby Mitchell and @kangarooislandmovie coming sooooooooon! Thanks @adlfilmfest for having us and everyone who came to support us. 🙏🤍”
Luke responded to the post with several smiley-with-heart emojis.
The pair started dating in 2009, tying the knot four years later.
Last year, Rebecca took to Instagram to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary, writing, “Love is the best adventure. 💗”