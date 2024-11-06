Getty Images

“Chicago Med” actor Luke Mitchell and his wife Rebecca Breeds, who met while working on the Australian soap “Home and Away,” are having a baby together!

On Tuesday, Rebecca announced her pregnancy on Instagram.

Along with posting a pic of herself on the red carpet with a growing baby bump, she wrote, “VERY excited to share baby Mitchell and @kangarooislandmovie coming sooooooooon! Thanks @adlfilmfest for having us and everyone who came to support us. 🙏🤍”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Luke responded to the post with several smiley-with-heart emojis.

The pair started dating in 2009, tying the knot four years later.