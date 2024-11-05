“Entourage” star Adrian Grenier is going to be a dad again!

On Tuesday, Grenier’s wife Jordan Roemmele announced that she was pregnant with their second child.

Along with a pic of them kissing with Grenier holding their son Seiko Aurelius, 16 months, she shared on Instagram, “Overjoyed for our incoming 🐣.”

Jordan’s growing baby bump was on full display in the pics.

Based on the hashtags used, their baby is due in spring. They have opted to keep the gender a surprise until the arrival.

Earlier this year, Grenier opened up on fatherhood.

During an appearance on “Today with Hoda and Jenna,” he said, “I was flying high for many years, two decades in Hollywood and growing up in New York and I live a much more grounded lifestyle now."

Adrian elaborated, “I decided I was going to live closer to nature and commit to my wife and have a family, and have a child, which I’m so excited about.”

Grenier gushed about the love that he felt for Seiko, saying, “I don’t know if my body can contain the love. I need more [space]. It’s so expansive that I feel like my body is going to burst. I’m so in love with this kid. He’s just absolutely beautiful. And I’m so proud of him already and all he does is poop.”

Jordan announced Seiko’s arrival in June of 2023.

At the time, she wrote on Instagram, “In an instant… Our hearts have expanded beyond infinite space. We are cultivating our world now to preserve his innocence, his magic, and to leave enough quiet space to hear and encourage his roar."