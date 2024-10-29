‘The Diplomat’ S2: Keri Russell & Rufus Sewell Tease Kate & Hal Reunited (Exclusive)

Netflix

“Extra” sat down with Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell to dish on “The Diplomat” Season 2.

The stars play married couple, Ambassador Kate Wyler and former diplomat Hal Wyler, and Hal was there for a major cliffhanger at the end of the first season.

Keri shared, “We left you with a giant car explosion in the city center of London in which Hal was there… Stuart… and two people from my staff.”

She added, “Kate is in Paris with a dashingly handsome [man].”

Russell pointed out that whenever stressful events happen it “brings you back home,” adding, “all the extraneous things go away and you get closer to home and you are protective of your family and those you care about and everything comes in really tight.”

Rufus agreed, saying even if a couple is “harboring very serious doubts” or the other person is “having an interest in someone else” your own feelings can get “scrambled.” He continued, “When something terrible happens everything else kind of recedes into the background. It doesn't go away completely but it becomes invisible for a while.”

He added, “We are suddenly reunited, and I'm pretty banged up. It's touch and go for a while and we are thrown back together in one way and also because of what's happened we don't know who's in on it, who's fully responsible… Who anyone can trust is so up in the air. That pulls us together.”

Sewell revealed that after the “dust settles,” the couple’s post issues begin to bubble up again.

They also spoke about the addition of Allison Janney to the cast and some great dialogue and scenes we’ll get to see from her.

Keri said, “She brought a whole other element to the show… She has such great dialogue.”

Russell also opened up about not necessarily needing to go back to work after “The Americans,” and what it is about this series that she loves so much.

“I had had a really good run on ‘The Americans.’ I was very satisfied with that. I have a family I am busy with kids. I wasn't looking to do something and I read this and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, it's so good.’ And it's not depressing. I don't have to sit there and cry every day, it's joyful, it's funny, it's smart, it's alive, it's snappy. I'm beyond grateful.”