“The Golden Bachelorette” alum Mark Anderson was recently sent home by Joan Vassos, but has he already moved on from their relationship?

Over the weekend, Anderson was spending time with “One Tree Hill” actress Barbara Alyn Woods, who posted a Halloween pic.

Along with a pic of Barbara dressed up as Cinderella and Mark as Prince Charming, she wrote on Instagram, “When Cinderella and Prince Charming have a baby…🫅👸👶.”

Woods’ daughter Natalie was also in the pic as “Star Wars” character Yoda.

Mark’s daughter Kelsey Anderson, who found love with Joey Graziadei on his season of “The Bachelor,” commented, “So cute 💗.”

One Instagram follower commented, “WAIT wait wait wait. What just happened.”

While Mark may be dating Barbara, many were hoping that he’d be the next lead for “The Golden Bachelorette.”

“Extra” recently spoke with Joey, who commented on the rumors, saying, “I can’t speak of any of the speculation. All I know is that I’ve been Team Mark from the beginning. I met him on my season... He is just a very special person. I’m so glad he’s got an opportunity to show more of that to America. I think a lot of people have fallen in love with his story and his family story, and I think everyone’s just rooting for him to be happy. So, however that happens, I’m going to be fully in his court.”

Joey’s “Dancing with the Stars” partner Jenna Johnson suggested, “I’ll say it: We should start a petition right now to get Mark as the Golden Bachelor.”