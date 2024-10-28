Cynthia Erivo Plays Coy About Kristin Chenoweth ‘Wicked’ Cameo (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo stunned in Zac Posen as she arrived to host the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards in NYC on Monday night.

“Extra” spoke with Cynthia and Zac, who dubbed the “Wicked” actress the “queen witch” in the look he constructed, which featured a black hoodie built into a couture gown.

Cynthia is getting ready to unleash the “Wicked” movie on the world with co-star Ariana Grande.

In the upcoming movie, Ariana plays Glinda, but did we see the original Broadway Glinda, Kristin Chenoweth, in a new featurette promo for the film? Fans were buzzing about the possible spotting!

Cynthia played coy, saying, “You have to see.”

Cynthia and Ariana built a close bond while filming the movie. She said, “I’m connected for life, and what we’ve been able to do is build something that’s beyond the film as well, so she’s stuck with me. I’m stuck with her and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Could the ladies ever take on Broadway together? Cynthia smiled, "I don't know. You'll see me in the film! The film's ready for you."