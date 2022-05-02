Cynthia Erivo Explains Her Headpiece at Met Gala 2022

Getty Images

“Extra” Special Correspondent Adam Glassman spoke with Cynthia Erivo at the 2022 Met Gala, which took on a Gilded Glamour theme!

Erivo wore archive pieces from Louis Vuitton. She explained, “We wanted to find something that felt like it was Gilded Glamour, so we have a layering of different textures and fabrics.”

Showing off her head scarf, Cynthia shared, “We’re trying to tie the American lexicon together, and this is inspired by women of Louisiana from the 1800s, who had to cover their hair for necessity… I wanted to tie those things together because those women don’t get the credit they deserve for the fashion.”

Erivo also accessorized with pearls.

Cynthia expressed her excitement in seeing Megan Thee Stallion, who is sitting at the same table as her! She added, “I’m very glad with the table that we have is amazing full of people that I love and adore… I’m happy to see because we’re out together to celebrate. I’m really looking forward to seeing the exhibition. I’m looking forward to seeing the performances.”

Erivo was happy to see New York City lively again after two years of lockdown. She said, “To be able to do this on the first Monday of the month is really, really cool.”

