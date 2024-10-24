Jack Jones, Who Sang of New Romance Aboard 'The Love Boat,' Dies at 86

Getty Images

Jack Jones, the legendary crooner who sang the memorably inviting theme song for TV's "The Love Boat," has died at 86.

THR reports Jones died at Eisenhower Medical in Rancho Mirage, California. The cause was leukemia.

Jones, renowned for his silky voice — often compared to Frank Sinatra — had equally famous parents in singing actor Allan Jones of "Show Boat" (1936) and actress Irene Hervey.

Born January 14, 1938, in L.A., Jones was signed to Capitol in 1959 and found success with Kapp Records in 1962 with "Lollipops and Roses." He collected his first of two Grammys for the song.

Successful throughout the '60s, his biggest hit was 1963's "Wives and Lovers" (his other Grammy winner).

Other noteworthy singles included "Dear Heart" (1964), "The Race Is On" (1965), "Seein' the Right Love Go Wrong" (1965), "The Impossible Dream (The Quest)" (1966), and "Lady" (1967).

He went on to release some 60 albums.

But his most indelible contribution to popular culture was his charming lounge-lizard rendition of "Love Boat Theme," a song that promised love — life's sweetest reward — wouldn't hurt anymore. The popular series (1977-1986) featured a revolving-hatch array of celebrities playing lovelorn vacationers. Jones' ladies' man reputation — he was married six times, including to actress Jill St. John — melded perfectly with the lighthearted romantic show, making the theme one of TV's most iconic.

Jones even appeared — and sang — with his famous dad on a 1980 episode of the series.

The song was a commercial single in 1979. The same year, he offered a disco version.