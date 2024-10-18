DJ Kaskade’s Wife Files for Divorce After 28 Years of Marriage

Getty Images

DJ Kaskade aka Ryan Raddon, 53, and his wife Naomi Raddon are going their separate ways.

People magazine reports she filed for divorce from the deejay Thursday after 28 years of marriage.

Naomi lists their date of marriage as August 24, 1996, and separation as June 27, 2024.

The exes share one minor daughter, Isla Raddon, 14, of whom Naomi is asking for joint legal and physical custody. They also have two older daughters, Mia and Sasha.

Naomi is asking Ryan to pay spousal support and her legal fees. As for assets, the dissolution of marriage states, “Petitioner [Naomi] will list and itemize any and all separate assets and obligations as and when the same are fully ascertained, and/or will seek leave to amend this Petition accordingly, and/or will list such separate assets and debts in her Declaration of Disclosure.”

In a Deseret News story that ran in 2023, Ryan revealed he met Naomi at a show in Provo in the mid-’90s and they bonded over snowboarding. He had moved to Salt Lake City, where he was attending the University of Utah. His college days jump-started his deejay career — and according to Just Jared, he’s now worth an estimated $60 million.