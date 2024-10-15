Buzzy Artist Paris Paloma Releases Debut Album

Jennifer McCord

Paris Paloma burst on the music scene last year with her viral, chart-topping hit “Labour.”

The catchy and empowering anthem about female subjugation and gender roles spawned TikTok trends, millions of streams, and legions of fans. Watch the video!

Paris recently opened up to “Extra’s” Adam Weissler about the song, saying, “It was just really incredible… No one could have predicted that happening. I wouldn’t have written that song if there weren’t already conversations happening socially around the exploitation of women’s labor around romantic relationships.”

She continued, “It was just amazing in the way it resonated. It was a big song for me, and it still feels very vulnerable. It is about very real feelings of frustration, defeat in the face of patriarchy as a woman. “

Now, the British singer-songwriter has released her debut album, “Cacophony.” Paris told Adam, “The whole album… feels very vulnerable to release. These songs served a purpose emotionally. The whole female experience… They are very real songs that were very needed for me to write at the time. The journey the whole album takes is a rich one, and quite a dark one at times. There’s a trajectory of coming to terms with yourself and recovering from everything you have been through. That’s what the album is for me.”