Getty Images

Nick Cannon just revealed he attended one of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ infamous parties as a teen.

The star made the confession on New York’s “The Breakfast Club,” telling the hosts he has “nothing to hide.”

Nick explained, “When I was a kid, like 16, 17… I remember standing outside trying to get into a Puff party out here in New York.”

Referencing the Notorious B.I.G.’s “One More Chance” music video, Cannon continued, “How the ‘One More Chance’ video looked, that was real stuff happening… Bad Boy parties was official in New York in the late ‘90s.”

Nick insisted, “I live my truth… Everybody gets scared to talk because they probably have something to hide. I ain’t got nothing to hide.”

The star said he was there to dance, and was always sober.

“I was in there Harlem shaking and all of that stuff… That’s the thing, I don’t drink, I don’t do drugs… I’ve never been drunk in my life.”

Combs is currently behind bars awaiting trial after pleading not guilty to charges of racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Disturbing new allegations are stacking up against the imprisoned Combs. Earlier this month, news broke that 120 individuals intend to bring civil claims in court against him. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Now, a Tennessee woman is among a new group of accusers. She has filed a new lawsuit against Diddy. She accused Combs of raping her back in 2004 when she was 19, in a drug-fueled encounter.

“Extra” reached out to Diddy’s legal team, but has not heard back.

Meanwhile, the murder of Tupac Shakir is being linked to Diddy again.

Tupac’s stepbrother Mopreme spoke to “Piers Morgan Uncensored” about the rumors Diddy was behind his brother’s death.

Morpheme said, “He basically said he ain't had nothing to do with my brother's murder, and I told him the truth is still yet to come out.”

He added that “The theory involving [Diddy] is quite high on the list.”

Tupac was gunned down in September 1996. At the time, Biggie was one of the most important names on Diddy’s Bad Boy label and was locked in a coast-to-coast feud with Tupac.

Biggie was killed in March 1997.

Piers asked Mopreme if he believed Diddy’s past statement that he had nothing to do with the murder. Morpreme said, “I don't believe it was a hundred-percent honest statement.”

Law enforcement sources have said Combs has never been a suspect in the case.