Getty Images

On Thursday, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ attorney Marc Agnifilo gave a glimpse of the rap mogul’s life behind bars.

After a court hearing, Agnifilo told reporters outside a courthouse in New York, “I think the food’s probably the roughest part of it.”

Despite the circumstances, Diddy’s other attorney Anthony L. Ricco noted that Diddy is “making an adjustment.”

Ricco emphasized, “Sometimes, the more you push a person down, the stronger they get. Nobody's okay with staying in jail."

Diddy has been sitting in jail since mid-September, awaiting trial after pleading not guilty to charges of racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Earlier today, Judge Arun Subramanian did not have the rapper’s bail appeal in front of him, so Combs stays incarcerated.

The judge has ruled that the rapper will remain detained for the duration of the trial, which is set to begin on May 5, 2025.

During the hearing, prosecutors also revealed that their investigation is ongoing and it may result in additional charges.

The Associated Press reports that prosecutor Emily Johnson estimated the government's case would last around three weeks, while defense lawyer Marc Agnifilo said Combs' case would last around one week.