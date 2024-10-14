Backgrid

Andrew Garfield and Dr. Kate Tomas have called it quits after months of dating.

Over the weekend, Tomas confirmed their split on Instagram.

Responding to someone who asked if they were still dating on a recent Instagram, the spiritual mentor said, “We broke up months ago but I'm sure he will be happy to know that he is loved.”

When another user told her to “stop talking about Andrew,” Tomas responded, “Sweetheart, the only people who ever talk about or centre a man in my life, work, business, and social media are women like you.”

In July, Tomas commented on their relationship in an interview with The Times U.K.

She admitted, “It’s frustrating that no matter how accomplished or impactful a woman is, it’s always going to be more interesting if they are in a relationship with a man. I don’t want to sit under anybody’s shadow.”

On her podcast, Tomas also shut down rumors that she used magic spells on Garfield.

She emphasized, “It's not about the magic spells or manipulation. It has got nothing to do with how perfect their teeth are — thank you, Reddit — or whether they conform to conventional standards of beauty. People that are really attractive are full of charisma because they are authentically themselves and confidently anchored in that. Magic takes time. It can't happen overnight.”

The two were first linked in March after they stepped out for a double date with Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham.

At the time, a source told Us Weekly, “Things are fairly new between Andrew and Kate, but she’s down to earth and he feels very comfortable with her. Andrew really appreciates the fact that Kate is very different from other women he’s dated. He thinks she has a great sense of humour and she’s easy to talk to.”

Amid the split, Garfield is promoting his new romantic drama “We Live in Time” with co-star Florence Pugh.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Andrew and Florence about developing their chemistry after first meeting at the Oscars, months before filming.

Florence noted that she was “nervous, excited” about their first meeting, saying, “We knew that we were going to shoot this in a few months’ time… I knew that in a few months’ time, I was going to know a lot about the man that I was standing in front of, but then, I knew nothing… I knew how deep the script was and I knew that in order for me to do half of the stuff I would have had to feel safe and trust and I knew that was hopefully going to be inevitable in a few months’ time. That was quite special to know that we were going to go through that.”

Florence enjoyed working with Andrew, calling it a “beautiful experience.” She elaborated, “I really did get to understand him and fall in love with him through these characters and I got to enjoy how much more we felt safer with one another each day that we worked together… By the end of it, my Andrew understanding was full.”