Victoria Monét & Stormzy Spark Dating Rumors

Getty Images

It looks like Victoria Monét has moved on from John Gaines!

On Thursday, Victoria was spotted kissing rapper Stormzy at Heathrow Airport in London in pics obtained by The Sun U.K.

A source told the outlet, “Both Stormzy and Victoria looked absolutely smitten with each other. They kissed and when he hugged her he picked her up in the air.”

It looks like Victoria was coming into the U.K. from New York after attending the 2024 Time100 Next event earlier this week.

“Extra” spoke with Victoria, who stunned in a red-hot gown at the star-studded event, where she was honored.

Monét opened up on some of the qualities she wants to instill in daughter Hazel, her only child with John.

She said, “Resilience, determination, patience… we’re working on that right now when she wants toys. We have to be patient, so I hope that transitions her into patience in life for other things she wants.”

Last month, Victoria and John released a joint statement on their split, noting that Hazel is their “number 1 priority forever.”

They said, “With good intentions, we honestly have been avoiding a formal statement about something as natural and as personal as love. We originally preferred to keep this out of the public (as announcing this publicly is sure to make pain resurface) but it is becoming more and more difficult to suppress. Yes, we have seen all of the questions and extremely false accusations of our origin story, and we have thought long and hard about whether we owed it to anyone to explain where we are as we heal, since we understand how social media can magnify the truth or run far with untruths. Ultimately, we decided to be open and address it in hopes to put a period on the question marks for the sake of our healing process.”

“We spent the last 10 months trying to respectfully and privately navigate the fact that we are no longer in a relationship,” Victoria continued. “Though we still completely adore and respect each other, we are not a couple anymore.”